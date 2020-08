Ennis posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's loss against the 76ers.

Ennis has been a regular starter for the Magic since Feb. 21, but he doesn't have much of a role on offense. This 14-point output was his best scoring effort since transitioning into a full-time starting role and, in fact, he might be in line for a bigger role offensively since he has notched double-digit scoring efforts in two of Orlando's last three games.