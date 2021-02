Ennis posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Ennis has never been much of a scoring threat despite starting every Orlando game from Jan. 8 onwards, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late and has scored in double digits in three of his last four games. He has also drained two or more threes in five of his last six outings.