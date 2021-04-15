Ennis totaled 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes Wednesday in the win over the Bulls.

His 22 points marked the first time since Nov. 29 of 2019 that Ennis has hit the 20-point plateau. His outburst was a much welcome site for both his fantasy managers and the Magic as he totaled just 32 points in his previous four games combined. Since the trade deadline, Ennis is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.