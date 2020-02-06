Magic's James Ennis: Sent to Orlando
Ennis was traded from the 76ers to the Magic on Thursday in exchange for a second-round pick, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Ennis hasn't played much of a factor for the 76ers this season, averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds across 15.8 minutes. He should provide the Magic with additional depth on the wing, and he could push the likes of Khem Birch and Wes Iwundu for playing time. Ennis won't be available to play in the Magic's game Thursday against the Knicks, but he could be ready to make his debut Saturday versus the Bucks.
