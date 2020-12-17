The Magic list Ennis as out for Thursday's exhibition game against the Hornets with a right hamstring/calf strain.

Ennis didn't play in either of the Magic's first two preseason tilts with a toe injury, but the NBA's official injury report reveals that the forward is now missing time due to a different issue. The 30-year-old is running out of opportunities to prove his health before the start of the regular season, as Saturday's rematch with the Hornets is the last game on the Magic's preseason slate.