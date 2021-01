Ennis will get the start at small forward in Friday's game against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With Markelle Fultz (knee) out for the remainder of the year to go along with Evan Fournier (back) and Aaron Gordon (rest) sidelined, the Magic will have a very different looking starting five Friday. As a result, Ennis will enter the starting lineup alongside Cole Anthony, Dwayne Bacon, Gary Clark and Nikola Vucevic.