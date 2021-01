Ennis (hamstring) is starting Monday's game against the Hornets but will have an unspecified minutes restriction, Jake Chapman of Magic Radio reports.

The 30-year-old was considered questionable due to soreness in his right hamstring and quadriceps, but the injuries won't prevent him from taking the court Monday. It's unclear how much his playing time will be limited, but Ennis is averaging only 20.2 minutes so far this season.