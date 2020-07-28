Ennis generated 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in Monday's 114-110 scrimmage win over Denver.

Ennis and Gary Clark were Orlando's starting forwards with Aaron Gordon (groin) out and Jonathan Isaac gradually returning from his knee injury. The veteran Ennis proved he's still worthy of NBA minutes and was tied Monday with Nikola Vucevic for most shot attempts (13). Since leaving the Sixers for Orlando in February, Ennis started 10 of 12 games for the Magic before the sports stoppage and averaged 23.1 minutes per contest. Ennis' minutes will probably decline with the return of a healthy Isaac, who came off the bench for a modest seven minutes of run on Monday.