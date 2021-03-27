Ennis recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

The Magic were shorthanded following several trades before Thursday's deadline, and Ennis took advantage of the starting role and finished as one of the Magic's top performers. Ennis is likely to head back to the bench once Orlando can play everyone they acquired earlier this week. Regardless of the role he holds from now on, Ennis is not likely to play a big role in most fantasy formats due to his own inconsistencies in scoring the rock. He has scored in double digits in just three of his previous eight appearances.