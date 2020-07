Ennis recently tested positive for coronavirus but has since been cleared to play and returned to the practice floor Wednesday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Ennis also shared that he thinks he'll be ready to play in the Magic's scrimmages next week. He started Orlando's final 10 games before the hiatus, averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.7 minutes.