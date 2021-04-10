Ennis provided 14 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers.

Ennis was the only Magic starter to score in double figures, and he achieved that despite recording only six shot attempts. The seventh-year veteran has been a bright spot during Orlando's roster overhaul, and he's hung on to a starting role despite recent acquisitions at the trade deadline. The return of Terrence Ross is of some concern for Ennis managers, as he's played exceedingly well after an extended absence. For now, it appears that Ennis will retain his spot in the starting five, but concerned parties should keep an eye on Ross.