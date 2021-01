Updating a previous report, Ennis (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Milwaukee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Magic previously listed Ennis as out for Monday's contest, but they've now reversed course, and Ennis will test out the hamstring during warmups before an official decision is made. If he's ultimately cleared to play, Ennis would likely make another start on the wing alongside Dwayne Bacon.