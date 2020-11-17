Ennis will decline his $2.1 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ennis was set to make near the minimum, so he'll attempt to seek a more lucrative -- or potentially longer-term -- deal in free agency. Ennis appeared in 69 total games for the Sixers and Magic last season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. Ennis emerged as a full-time starter for Orlando after the All-Star break, appearing in the final 23 games of the season (including playoffs) with the first unit.