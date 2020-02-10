Play

Ennis (not injury related) will play in Monday's game against Atlanta, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Ennis' slated to make his Magic debut against a Hawks team that boasts the league's fourth-worst defense. It's unclear what type of role Ennis' destined for, though he has a good chance of securing the primary backup minutes at small forward. In 15.8 minutes per game for Philadelphia earlier this year, Ennis averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

