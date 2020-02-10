Magic's James Ennis: Will play Monday
Ennis (not injury related) will play in Monday's game against Atlanta, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Ennis' slated to make his Magic debut against a Hawks team that boasts the league's fourth-worst defense. It's unclear what type of role Ennis' destined for, though he has a good chance of securing the primary backup minutes at small forward. In 15.8 minutes per game for Philadelphia earlier this year, Ennis averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.