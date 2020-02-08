Magic's James Ennis: Won't be active Saturday
Ennis (not injury related) won't be active for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Ennis will miss a third consecutive game as he gets acclimated in Orlando. Considering he's not dealing with any long-term injuries at the moment, there's a strong chance that the veteran guard will be made available at some point over the upcoming homestand.
