Ennis (groin) won't return to Friday's game against the Kings.

Ennis was diagnosed with a right groin strain after heading to the locker room in the third quarter Friday, and he'll be unable to return for the remainder of the game. Prior to his departure, he recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 19 minutes. His status for Sunday's game against Phoenix isn't yet known.