Magic's Jarell Martin: Back to bench Monday
Martin will come off the bench Monday against the Wizards.
Martin entered the starting five Sunday with Aaron Gordon sidelined and finished with seven points and six boards in 27 minutes of action. Gordon is back healthy Monday, so Martin will return to his usual role as off the bench, where he's highly unlikely to be fantasy-relevant.
