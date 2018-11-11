Martin could pick up increased minutes Sunday if Aaron Gordon (ankle) doesn't play, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon is nursing a lingering left ankle injury, and his status at this point is very much up in the air. Coach Steve Clifford implied that if Gordon doesn't play, he'd likely pivot to Martin, rather than moving rookie Mo Bamba into an unfamiliar role. Martin played just six minutes in Friday's win over Washington, and he's yet to score more than six points in any of the seven games in which he's appeared.