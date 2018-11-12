Martin had seven points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 victory over New York.

Martin set season-highs in just about every category Sunday, moving into the starting lineup, replacing the injured Aaron Gordon (ankle). While the shooting was not there, he did contribute across the board and certainly appeared comfortable on the floor. If Gordon is forced to miss any more time, Martin will likely be the beneficiary and is worth a flier in deeper formats.