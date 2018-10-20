Magic's Jarell Martin: Scores six points in Friday's loss
Martin managed six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.
Martin was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's season-opening win over the Heat. However, his ability to stretch the floor with his shot could help him earn regular minutes as a backup power forward on a team that's desperately lacking on the offensive end. With that being said, Martin can likely be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
