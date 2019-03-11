Magic's Jarell Martin: Sees seven minutes in Sunday's loss
Martin managed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
Martin has appeared in two of the last three games after being a healthy scratch for six straight tilts. Given that he's averaging just 8.1 minutes per game across 34 appearances this season, Martin can be avoided across all fantasy formats.
