Martin posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 16 minutes Monday in the Magic's 122-103 win over the Hawks.

After a five-game stretch in which he failed to see the floor, Martin has re-entered the rotation as the backup power forward with Aaron Gordon (back) sidelined. Gordon turned in a full practice Tuesday and is trending toward suiting up Wednesday in Brooklyn, so there's a decent possibility Martin will drop back out of the rotation if the contest is reasonably competitive.