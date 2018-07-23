Magic's Jarell Martin: Traded to Orlando

Martin was traded from the Grizzlies to the Magic on Monday in exchange for Dakari Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies are also reportedly sending cash to Orlando in a deal that is expected to open up $1 million of cap space in Memphis. Martin played in 73 games (36 starts) this past season, averaging career highs across the board of 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 22.8 minutes. Look for him to slot in as depth behind Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac, likely competing with Khem Birch for reserve minutes.