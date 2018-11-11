Magic's Jarell Martin: Will start Sunday
Martin is in Sunday's starting lineup against the Knicks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
With Aaron Gordon officially out with an ankle injury, Martin will see an increased role as expected. He's averaging 2.7 points along with 2.1 rebounds through the first seven games of the season.
