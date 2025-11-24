Richardson racked up 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics.

Richardson saw a sizable increase in opportunities given a thin Magic backcourt. He was averaging 4.4 minutes in five November appearances entering Sunday but logged a season-high 21 minutes in the loss, scoring in double figures for the first time in his young NBA career. Richardson could eventually carve out a consistent role in Orlando's rotation, but for the time being, he'll presumably move out of the fold once Jalen Suggs (knee) is cleared to return.