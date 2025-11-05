Richardson racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 loss to the Hawks.

Richardson came up empty in the scoring column for the fifth straight game, having played limited minutes to this point in his young career. While the Magic could certainly do with some reliable shooting, it doesn't appear as though Richardson is on the radar as far as the coaching staff is concerned.