Richardson was selected by the Magic with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Richardson had an outstanding true freshman season, emerging as a clear first-round prospect after a late-year breakout. The son of NBA legend Jason Richardson, Jase averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds after being promoted to the starting lineup for Michigan State's final 15 contests. Richardson has a sweet shooting stroke and showcased three-level scoring ability. Though he's undersized at 6-foot-1, Richardson excels at finishing through contact. The concern comes in his ballhandling and playmaking. As a natural shooting guard, Richardson's size will likely force him to play the point at the NBA level. However, the Magic have a slew of oversized guards and wings, and are in dire need of shooting, making Orlando a strong fit. Expect Richardson to provide a scoring punch off the bench in 2025.