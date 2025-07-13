Richardson (ankle) is available and starting in Sunday's Summer League game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Richardson was able to finish Thursday's loss to the Kings with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes, though he briefly exited after aggravating a right ankle issue. The Michigan State product averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 25.3 minutes per game in 36 outings (15 starts) during his lone collegiate season.