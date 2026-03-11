site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Jase Richardson: Good to go Wednesday
Richardson (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
Richardson is all set to return from a two-game absence. He's been used sparingly in recent weeks, but there are more minutes available with Anthony Black (abdomen) on the shelf.
