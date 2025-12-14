Richardson contributed nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in eight minutes during Saturday's 132-120 loss to New York.

The rookie first-rounder did not see the floor in the first three quarters but played the last 7:35 with Jalen Suggs (hip) exiting to the locker room and not returning. Richardson impressed during his limited run and ended with a bench-high nine points for Orlando. The Michigan State product is not guaranteed to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis, though he could see increased playing time if Suggs is forced to miss additional time.