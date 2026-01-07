Richardson recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during the Magic's 120-112 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Richardson saw most of his playing time in the second half when the game seemed out of reach for the Magic, but the rookie first-rounder ended up leading the team in scoring while contributing to Orlando's late comeback attempt. Richardson has seen extended playing time off the bench in back-to-back games, due in part to the absence of Jalen Suggs (knee). More strong play like Tuesday could earn Richardson more consistent minutes moving forward.