Magic's Jase Richardson: Out of rotation to end season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 54 regular-season games during 2025-26.
The rookie first-rounder appeared just once during Orlando's seven-game first-round series with Detroit. If the Magic let Jevon Carter walk away this offseason, Richardson would have a better chance of cracking the Opening Night rotation in 2026-27.
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