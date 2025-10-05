Richardson supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 126-118 preseason win over the Heat.

Richardson recorded a game-high mark in scoring, with all of his points coming in the third quarter. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has an opportunity to carve out a role with the Magic in his rookie season, though he'll likely have to compete for minutes off the bench with Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 25.3 minutes per game in 36 outings during his lone collegiate campaign at Michigan State.