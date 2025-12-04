Richardson ended Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Spurs with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes.

Richardson seems to have moved up in the depth chart, playing in at least 10 minutes in his last three games and averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 threes in that span. Time will tell if this role boost will last, but Richardson is definitely worth monitoring in deeper leagues, especially if an injury were to occur to Orlando's backcourt.