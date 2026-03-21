The Magic recalled Richardson from the G League's Osceola Magic on Saturday.

The rookie first-round pick made his second G League appearance of the season Friday in Osceola's 113-106 win over the Delaware Blue Coats, finishing with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes. Richardson will be available for Orlando's home game versus the Lakers on Saturday but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.