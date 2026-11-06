Richardson produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 loss to Phoenix.

Richardson started for the sixth straight game, filling in for Jalen Suggs, who continues to miss time due to a knee injury. He has played at least 26 minutes in each of the past four games, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks. While his ceiling appears relatively limited, he is at least worth a look in standard formats for those needing defensive stats.