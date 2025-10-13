Richardson provided 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two triples, one steal and one turnover in 20 minutes off the bench during Sunday's preseason win over Miami.

Through three preseason outings, Richardson has produced averages of 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 triples per game on 46.2 percent shooting. It's unlikely he'll have fantasy value out of the gates, as he'll likely be playing limited minutes behind Desmond Bane, but he'll be a name to watch if Orlando experiences an injury to one of their backcourt players this season.