Richardson closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 84-81 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Richardson delivered a solid Summer League debut Thursday, reaching double figures in scoring while committing just one turnover. He briefly exited the game due to an ankle injury, and while he was able to return and play through the issue, Orlando Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur noted after the matchup that Richardson may have aggravated a right ankle issue that had been bothering him leading up to Summer League play, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Richardson stated that he was feeling fine after the exhibition according to Beede. The 6-foot-1 guard solidified himself as a clear first-round talent during his lone season at Michigan State, where he averaged 12.1 points on 49.3 percent shooting, including 41.2 percent from three, across 36 games. With Jalen Suggs (knee) returning and Desmond Bane joining the roster via trade, the Magic can afford to bring Richardson along gradually, though the organization loves the potential of their No. 25 overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft.