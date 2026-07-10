Magic's Jase Richardson: Scores 15 points in SL Loss

Richardson finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assist and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Richardson is coming off an uneventful 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged only 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals over 10.9 minutes in 54 regular-season appearances. Even with injuries to some of the starters, the 20-year-old wasn't able to take advantage and mostly served as a depth piece. While Richardson looked good to begin Summer League play, he's still not guaranteed to seize a consistent role in the rotation even if he continues to play well in Las Vegas.