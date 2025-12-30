Richardson ended Monday's 107-106 loss to the Raptors with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Richardson is slowly becoming more involved for the Magic in the absence of Franz Wagner (ankle). Over his last seven games, he's seeing 19.3 minutes per contest with averages of 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.9 three-pointers. His fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats for the time being.