Richardson (rest) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Heat.

After missing Orlando's final three Summer League games due to rest purposes, Richardson is set to return for the team's preseason opener. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is coming off his lone collegiate season at Michigan State, during which he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 25.3 minutes per game in 36 outings.