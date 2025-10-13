Smart agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic on Monday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Smart will compete for a spot on the Magic's regular-season roster, though it's more likely he'll join the club's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, for the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old guard appeared in 44 outings with Osceola last season, during which he averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.6 minutes per game.