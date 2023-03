Scrubb agreed to a two-way contract with the Magic on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Orlando is already familiar with Scrubb, who has appeared in 44 games for the organization's G League affiliate in Lakeland this season while averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.7 minutes per contest. He'll provide backcourt depth for Orlando but is unlikely to see significant minutes down the stretch.