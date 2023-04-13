Scrubb finished his third season averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.5 minutes per game across two contests.

Scrubb was featured in just two games down the stretch for Orlando, but was efficient with the time he saw, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor and making both his three-point attempts on the season. The 23-year-old spent most of his time with the Magic's G League affiliate this year, posting averages of 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.