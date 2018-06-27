Magic's Jay Wright: Snags summer league invite
Wright will play for the Magic during summer league, Frank Sulkowski of WJCL News 22 Savannah reports.
Wright, who went undrafted in 2016 following four years of college (his final three at Louisiana), spent last season as a member of G-League's Lakeland Magic. He struggled to find significant run, however, seeing just 9.5 minutes per game and averaging 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds on 42.5 percent shooting.
