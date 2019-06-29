Grant had his qualifying offer declined and will become an unrestricted free agent, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports.

Grant will become an unrestricted free agent after averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes across 60 games last year. It's unclear if he's expected to garner significant attention but has the potential to be a solid backup point guard if extended the opportunity.