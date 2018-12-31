Grant will start Monday's game against Charlotte, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Magic will be without D.J. Augustin, so Grant will fill in at point guard, with Isaiah Briscoe in line for some minutes off the bench. Grant's role has dwindled of late, as he's played just nine combined minutes over the last two games, but he should be set for a significant bump in playing time Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories