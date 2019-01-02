Magic's Jerian Grant: Returns to bench
Grant will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With D.J. Augustin (ankle) back in the lineup, Grant will resume his usual bench role. During December, he averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 17.2 minutes.
