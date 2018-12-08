Grant supplied five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the Pacers.

Grant has earned 20-plus minutes in all three December matchups. However, he remains firmly behind veteran point guard D.J. Augustin on the team's depth chart. Grant put together decent per-game averages of 4.6 points (43.5 FG, 43.8 3Pt, 50.0 FT), 4.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 0.9 threes, and 0.1 blocks in 19.1 minutes during November. It's fairly unlikely the efficiency will hold, so those in deep leagues benefitting from Grant's steady play over the last month or so should enjoy it while it lasts.