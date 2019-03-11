Grant had nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Grant has combined to earn 37 minutes across the last two contests with Isaiah Briscoe (knee) out. Given the lack of competition for playing time behind starting point guard D.J. Augustin, Grant will likely continue to earn decent minutes while operating as Augustin's primary backup unless Briscoe is able to return to the lineup sooner than he was originally expected.